On the eve of May Day, Saturday seemed suited to its role

On Saturday we concluded the first third of 2022, we prepared to enter the merry month of May, and we seemed to carry out those responsibilities to the calendar with relative meteorological ease. The last day of April, and the eve of May Day, came to us in Washington with a high temperature of 67 degrees. Such a reading perhaps did not urge us to start our May 1 frolicking early, but it did seem enough to enjoy.

On Saturday, as we mentally measured our progress through the months, our thermal environment seemed pleasurable, although in a background role.

The day’s high reading fell six degrees below the April 30 average high. However, we have voyaged far enough into spring so that even failure to match the averages leaves us warm enough to discourage complaint.

Above us the sky often seemed hazy, milky or even creamy. But not even the many cloudy hours prevented us from frequently seeing and feeling the warm sun of middle spring.

As reported by the National Weather Service, that sun, for the first time here this year, did not set on Saturday until 8 p.m. That alone seemed a fitting tribute to a day that closed a calendar chapter.

Perhaps it was not a day of any single salient characteristic or overwhelming impression. Early in the morning the mercury dipped as low as 44 degrees.

That was nine below average, and it might justifiably be regarded as enough of a chill to cause reflexive clutching at the collars of our cloaks.

But most of us are probably creatures of the daytime, and in the afternoon the final day of April seemed bright and warm enough to be a proper prelude to May.

