On the second day of the new year, conditions in Washington refused to be restrained by meteorological convention and instead raced ahead of themselves to reach temperatures more appropriate for spring.

At 2:02 p.m., the official reading here reached 58 degrees, 15 above normal for Jan. 2, according to the National Weather Service. A figure of 58 does not become normal here, according to Weather Service figures, until March 21 — which, in 2021, is one day after the spring equinox.

Common sense advised that Saturday was by no means spring. Yet, neither did it seem an obvious embodiment of winter. It appeared atmospherically uncertain, or even ambiguous, a day searching for a seasonal identity.

At first, it felt mildly moist, characterized by a bit of early fog.

Then came a sky of drifting clouds, pierced by milky sunshine. On such a day, it did not seem to require unusual imaginative powers to envision spring.

Of course, confusion also seemed in order. With Friday colder than normal and Saturday warmer, what did these two days say about the days to come?