Common sense advised that Saturday was by no means spring. Yet, neither did it seem an obvious embodiment of winter. It appeared atmospherically uncertain, or even ambiguous, a day searching for a seasonal identity.
At first, it felt mildly moist, characterized by a bit of early fog.
Then came a sky of drifting clouds, pierced by milky sunshine. On such a day, it did not seem to require unusual imaginative powers to envision spring.
Of course, confusion also seemed in order. With Friday colder than normal and Saturday warmer, what did these two days say about the days to come?