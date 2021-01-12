So Tuesday did its part, perhaps to uphold the reputation of January as our coldest month. Besides Tuesday, the month’s only other 29-degree reading was made Monday.
Otherwise, the mercury has remained above freezing every minute of every other January day except for Saturday, when it settled exactly on the freezing point at 32 degrees.
Tuesday’s claim to be warm rests on the afternoon high of 49. That made the day the third warmest of January so far.
At 49 degrees, Tuesday’s high was exceeded only twice this month: on Jan. 2, when it was 58, and on Sunday, when it was 50.
So to dwell on the morning cold seemed unfair to the afternoon’s sunny benevolence. That helped provide warmth six degrees above our rightful expectation, the Jan. 12 norm of 43.