Tuesday seemed so much more benign, with only about half the chill-producing levels of the push and whoosh of the previous day.
It was a day to show the attractions of hours spent with temperature readings no higher than the mid-50s, or lower in the morning than the mid-30s.
Tuesday provided us with a benevolent afternoon that made it possible to forget that in 14 days, November ends, and in 35 days, on Dec. 21, the winter solstice arrives.
Tuesday seemed to tremble on the precipice of colder weather, with its official high in Washington at 54 degrees.
A few degrees cooler we knew we might not welcome, but Tuesday remained a day for wearing short sleeves without thought. It was a time also for agreeing with strangers on the street about its wonders and those of autumn.
And although many leaves have fallen, many remained on trees, decorating streets and setting off the sky with ornaments of red, yellow and gold.
Bright against the blue above, glittering in the sunshine, they seemed picturesque enough to enhance the surprising pleasures of another day in the 50s, while provoking moments of regret that they are unlikely to remain our lot for too much longer.