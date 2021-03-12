In the afternoon on Friday, Washington reached 70 degrees for the fourth day this week. That enabled us to say that, whatever the future may hold, we had given spring a try and it seemed nice.
On Friday, we may not have gone quite as deep into the 70s as Tuesday, Wednesday or Thursday. But at 4 p.m. in Washington, the thermometer did register 70 on the nose.
The mercury was preparing to ascend to that peak when President Biden, without a winter coat, began speaking in the sunshine in the White House Rose Garden.
Whatever anyone may have thought of the substance of the president’s remarks, it seemed possible to be both accurate and nonpartisan by expressing admiration for the afternoon.
An unspoken message seemed to be that no matter what our politics, we had been endowed with bright hours to be envied by residents of colder climes.
If spring was not indeed here to stay, it was hard to elude the idea that it would be back.