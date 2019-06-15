A driver was killed early Saturday morning in Mitchellville, Md., after a car crash on Route 50, according to police.

Maryland State Police responded to a call at 4 a.m. warning of a car headed the wrong direction on westbound Route 50 in Prince George’s County. Moments later, a 911 call reported a crash on the highway east of Route 704, police said.

The driver of the eastbound car was pronounced dead at the scene, and has not been identified by police pending next-of-kin notification.

Joshua Edwards, 22, of Greensboro, Md., the driver of another car involved in the crash, was medically evacuated by air to the R Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center in Baltimore. The driver of a tractor-trailer told police his vehicle was damaged in the crash but he was not injured.

Police say they believe another accident took place shortly before the fatal crash, on westbound Route 50 at Route 201/202. The driver of a black Altima told police he was hit by a car traveling eastbound on the highway, but he was not injured.

The westbound lanes of Route 50 were closed for about five hours Saturday morning, police said.

