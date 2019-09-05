THE DISTRICT

One dead, one injured in Northeast shooting

One man is dead and another injured after a shooting in Northeast Washington on Wednesday.

Police identified the man who died as Semaj Alsobrooks, 22, of Northeast.

The shooting happened about 11:58 p.m. in the 3900 block of E. Capitol Street, a few blocks from the Anacostia Freeway in the Benning neighborhood.

Authorities said they received a call for a shooting and, when police arrived, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to a hospital and pronounced dead. Another man was shot and was also taken to a hospital. He has non life-threatening injuries, authorities said.

—Dana Hedgpeth

MARYLAND

Cheverly investigating odd, strong odor

The town of Cheverly in Prince George’s County — population 6,173 — has a new, strange odor that’s been so strong at times that it’s awakened some residents from their sleep, and town officials say they’re trying to figure out what it is.

Officials said in a statement on the town’s website that some of the odor has “also caused residents to gag and experience a burning feeling in the back of the throat.”

In the posting that went up Wednesday, they said the reports of the smell started Tuesday evening, but it’s not clear from where the stench is coming.

Officials said they’ve reported the conditions to the state’s Department of the Environment and also reached out to the local fire department, Washington Gas, the Washington Suburban Sanitary Commission and Pepco.

Mayor Laila Riazi said Thursday that she didn’t want to comment further because “we’re looking into things.”

— Dana Hedgpeth

VIRGINIA

Arlington replaces highway signs

Arlington County on Thursday began replacing signs that identify U.S. Route 1 as Jefferson Davis Highway with signs that say Richmond Highway.

The name change was approved by the state in May, after years of effort from advocates and local officials who did not want the road to pay tribute to the former president of the Confederacy. Neighboring Alexandria made a similar change at the beginning of this year.

The highway had carried the Jefferson Davis name since 1922. Arlington estimates it will have to spend $17,000 to pay for the new street signs.

— Staff and wire reports