MARYLAND

Four-car crash kills

woman on I-95

One person was killed and two others were injured early Saturday in a fiery four-car crash in the northbound lanes of Interstate 95 near Beltsville, Maryland State Police said.

Police said the crash happened about 4:15 a.m. when an unidentified woman driving a Honda Civic collided with a Mitsubishi Gallant driven by Keith J. Hingle, 31, of Beltsville.

The Honda then stuck a BMW driven by Olayanju T. Kayode, 35, of Laurel. Those cars then struck a Lexus driven by Earl L. Ross Jr., 46, of Mechanicsville.

The Honda veered onto the right shoulder and caught fire, trapping the driver inside. Police said the woman was pronounced dead at the scene. Hingle was not injured, according to authorities. Kayode and Ross were treated at a hospital.

Investigators are trying to determine the woman’s identity.

— Michael E. Ruane

Woman dies after

crash linked to chase

A Leonardtown woman who was injured March 3 during a police pursuit of a wanted man died Saturday, the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s department said.

Carol Jean Anderson, 87, had been injured in a collision with a car driven by Machiavelli Tyzhae Savoy, 20, of Lexington Park. He was being chased by St. Mary’s sheriff’s deputies and Maryland State Police, St. Mary’s spokeswoman Julie Yingling said in an email.

Savoy was wanted on firearms violations. He had been spotted at 12:44 p.m. driving a car in Lexington Park, but he took off when officers tried to arrest him, according to a sheriff’s statement.

Savoy, in a GMC Jimmy, lost control of the SUV on a curve and crossed into the opposite lane, where he was struck by Anderson’s 2016 Volkswagen Beetle. Both drivers were critically injured and taken to hospitals.

The sheriff’s statement said Savoy had a loaded handgun with him at the time. Additional charges are pending, the statement said.