MARYLAND

1 dead, 2 injured in Anne Arundel crash

One person died, and two more were injured in a crash Saturday on Route 100 in Anne Arundel County, authorities said.

The two-vehicle crash occurred about 11:45 a.m. in the eastbound lanes of Route 100 near Quarterfield Road, according to Anne Arundel County Fire Department Lt. Erik Kornmeyer.

One person was declared dead at the location by paramedics, and two were transported to University of Maryland Baltimore Washington Medical Center. Authorities did not disclose details about the victims Saturday afternoon.

— Peter Jamison

Students charged after attack in locker room

Four juveniles face assault charges after they were accused of attacking a fellow student in a locker room at a suburban Maryland middle school, according to police and school officials.

School system officials in Montgomery County said the incident at Ridgeview Middle School in Gaithersburg took place during seventh-period classes Wednesday and left a student injured. Officials declined to discuss to extent of the injuries.

In a letter sent home to parents, Principal Daniel E. Garcia called the conduct unacceptable but said he was proud witnesses came forward. “When they saw something, they said something,” he wrote.

Montgomery County police spokesman Rick Goodale said four boys, ages 12 and 13, were charged with second-degree assault and referred to the Department of Juvenile Services.

School officials said disciplinary consequences would also be imposed. They said an investigation started Wednesday and continued into Thursday.

“This behavior does not reflect the expectations we have at Ridgeview Middle School and certainly does not reflect the conduct of the majority of our students,” Garcia wrote in the letter.

He asked parents to remind children about respecting others and to explain the negative effects of bullying, harassment and intimidation.

— Donna St. George

VIRGINIA

2 dead in crash east

of Dulles Airport

Two men died in a single-vehicle crash Saturday morning just east of Dulles International Airport, authorities said.

The vehicle was headed southbound on Route 28 near McLearan Road when the crash took place about 4:30 a.m., Fairfax County Police said.

The southbound lanes of Route 28 were closed for several hours after the incident. Police were still investigating the circumstances of the crash Saturday afternoon.

— Peter Jamison