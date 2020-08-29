In May, a post invites prayers for another parent taken by the virus.

In June, a post describes a society eager to move on from the pandemic and a community left unable to: “Throughout this crisis three fathers of our students have died, multiple grandparents, parents of our teachers, and many other family members and friends. Students, parents, teachers, and others have all suffered with covid-19 and Br. Chris is currently in the ICU fighting severe pneumonia.”

A few weeks later, in July, a post let the community know it had lost “Brother Chris,” too. The 58-year-old pastor had led community members in prayer after some of the earlier deaths, and now, they were left praying for him.

“We’ve been hit hard — really, really hard,” Carmen Maldonado says when we talk on a recent morning.

She is the counselor for the Catholic school and the adjoining St. Camillus Church, which means she arguably holds one of the most difficult jobs in the Washington region at the moment. It falls to her to help students, staff and parishioners through their grief, and the school and church draw families from neighborhoods that have been among the hardest hit by the coronavirus crisis.

“I have worked with death and dying before,” Maldonado says, explaining that her master’s thesis required her to spend time with children who were diagnosed with leukemia. “So I was exposed to that early on in my career, but never to the extent that I have been in the last few months, where it’s one loss after another, one death after another.”

It’s not easy to talk about child grief. It’s an uncomfortable topic. It’s also impossible to measure. If a teacher dies, how far does the grief stretch? If a parent dies, how much of a person does it hollow out?

But in each community, there are people like Maldonado who don’t get to look away from the losses children experience, and right now, some of them are staring straight into a web of hurt that has them worried.

They can’t share names or specific details because of privacy issues, but based on what they can say, this is clear: As children return to school, whether in person or online, many will be bringing with them a grief they didn’t leave with. And in some communities, those children will be carrying with them multiple levels of grief.

Also clear is this: More resources are needed to help these children. The communities that have paid the highest price for the country’s failure to contain the pandemic are the ones filled with families who can’t afford the mental health support their children now need as a result of it.

“It’s heartbreaking,” Maldonado says. “It’s heartbreaking when you’re working with one parent and you can hear the child in the background asking for the other parent to come home, or asking where is the other parent?”

Not all of the deaths that have occurred in the community since April have been a result of the virus, but they have all been affected by it, she says. The pandemic has changed how people mourn and altered how they live. In the months before he got sick, the pastor, Christopher Posch, handed out food to families who had seen job losses and, in some cases, every member of their household get the virus. The Facebook post announcing Posch’s death — which came after he battled pneumonia for a month but tested negative for the coronavirus — appeared a few day after the funeral of a beloved teacher. The loss of that teacher, Kirk Gaddy, left even former students seeking support.

The post telling the community about Posch contained prayers in three languages: English, Spanish and French.

Many of the families the school and church serve come from immigrant-heavy neighborhoods such as Langley Park, and Maldonado says the pandemic has revealed just how few resources are available to people who can’t afford them or don’t speak English.

Early on in the pandemic, she realized she needed to find a way to offer grief support to families who speak Amharic. When she couldn’t find anything on her own, she turned to Gilly Cannon, who is the director of Children’s Bereavement Services for CaringMatters, an organization in Gaithersburg, Md., that offers support to schools and families in Montgomery County.

Maldonado says Cannon found a pamphlet she could give families. They also talked about the challenges that come with trying to help children who are worried about whether they will have enough to eat or where they will sleep.

“Gilly said this the other day and it hit the nail on the head: How can I ask a little one in a grief support group to talk about their feelings when they don’t have a roof over their head or food in the fridge?” Maldonado says.

Normally summer is a quiet time for Cannon because the organization works in conjunction with the schools. But lately, she has been hearing not only from school counselors and family therapists in Maryland, but also from people across the country who are looking for guidance on how to help young family members.

Some days, she gets multiple calls, each one about a different child with a different need. Many are mourning relatives taken from them by the virus — but not all. Children are still losing people to other illnesses, suicides and homicides.

On a recent day, Cannon spoke to a family member of a preschooler who lost a grandparent to cancer. Shortly after that conversation, she heard from a school counselor who was concerned about a high school student who lost one parent to a heart attack and another to the virus.

The organization provides support groups that allow people to talk about their losses, and Cannon says the conversations are so important. They are also too often avoided.

“The thing about death is adults are trying to protect the children, so they don’t talk about it, and the children don’t want to upset the adults, so they don’t talk about it,” she says. “So no one is talking about it, but everyone is thinking about it.”

People believe they have to have the answers, but they don’t, she says: “You want to listen, validate and normalize. That’s what children need.”

They also need caretakers who are doing okay in their own grief.

“Very often an adult who is grieving will call for help for their children before they will call for help for themselves,” she says. For that reason, she says, she always makes sure to say to any adult she talks to, “And how are you doing?”

Maldonado recalls Cannon asking her that. She say she needed to hear it.

She, too, is entering this school year carrying more than when she left. She is also painfully aware that it is going to take much more work and many more resources to help the children, and adults, around her.

“There is just one of me,” she says. “And there are so many needs.”