Although somewhat obscured by the covid-19 pandemic, the opioid epidemic continues to worsen across the nation. Too many are, in fact, having that last hit.

Overdose deaths in the District have gone up. In 2018, the District recorded an average of 17 deaths a month. In January, 41 overdose deaths were recorded. Then 25 in February, and 27 in March. That’s when the covid-19 pandemic hit the Washington area, exacerbating conditions that can cause people to self-medicate with drugs and alcohol — including the loss of jobs and health insurance, mandated isolation and fear of an unseen killer virus.

April brought 47 overdose deaths — the highest monthly total in the past five years.

In 2018, D.C. Mayor Muriel E. Bowser (D) launched an initiative aimed at halving the 281 overdose deaths that year by October 2020. But at the current rate, Chapman wrote in a recent email to fellow medical professionals, overdose deaths in the city are “on track to perhaps 450+ for the year!”

Chapman’s office is in a predominantly Black section of Ward 6, on the outskirts of Capitol Hill, which has been hit by opioid and covid-19 deaths. As a medical provider on the front lines of a drug epidemic within a viral pandemic, Chapman’s health risks are magnified. Some treatment regimens are improvised.

“We set up for telemedicine,” said Chapman, who is 74 and has been treating addicts in the District since the mid-1990s. “But I still have to go in every day, because at least 30 percent of my patients always have issues that require them to come in.”

Issues such as having no telephone or computer. Or in some cases a home.

As a precaution, Chapman installed a plexiglass shield between the waiting room and the receptionist area. The number of patients in the waiting room has been limited to a maximum of four.

He keeps up with news about health-care professionals who have been infected with the novel coronavirus while doing their jobs. And there are many.

A few weeks ago, he emailed photographs to medical colleagues and District officials that he took of a man who had collapsed on a sidewalk outside his office. The man was being helped by police and EMS personnel, some of whom were not wearing masks, let alone more-extensive protective gear.

“They could get the virus, infect their colleagues and then go home and infect their families,” Chapman said. He called on the city to provide “our health care heroes” with protective gear, adding, “That goes for nurses, bus drivers, sanitation workers.”

He’s also on the watch for rising anxiety and depression among his patients. Covid-19 has created widespread economic loss, and disruptions in home and work life. “These are triggers for drug use, often leading to what is known as deaths of despair,” Chapman said.

So far, there have been no known coronavirus infections among Chapman’s patients. No relapses, either, although some of his patients fit the profile of the group that has experienced the largest increase in overdose deaths: homeless Black men between the ages of 60 and 69.

“I think we’re going to be seeing a lot more of that — the deaths of older African Americans without domicile, because of disproportionately high employment loss and illnesses,” Chapman said. “It’s appalling.”

He says the District should be a national model for helping the most vulnerable residents — showing that “Black Lives Matter” whether they’ve been victimized by systemic racism or the disease of addiction.

If there’s any upside to the pandemic and the protests over racial injustices, it has been the acknowledgment of what Black people have known all along — the disparities and inequities are killing us.

Opioid addiction didn’t become a health crisis until White people started dying. It was at that point that addicts became sympathetic figures. Well, not all addicts. And it is for that reason that many Black addicts “die anonymously and without sympathy,” Chapman said.

And with covid-19 attacking Black and Hispanic people at disproportionately high rates because so many of them hold jobs that were overlooked but have now been deemed essential, we see what can result from years of unequal treatment and inadequate health care.

Chapman wants to show what can be recovered through a sustained, committed effort to provide high-quality drug treatment for all who want it.

The District has embarked on an effort to reduce opioid overdoses by year’s end. Plans call for programs to educate public school students about the dangers of illegal drugs and the implementation of “drug take-back” programs run by police and firefighters.

Not good enough, Chapman says. You get a handle on the drug problem with expanded mental health services, an end to the incarceration of drug abusers, easier access to buprenorphine and Narcan, which can be used to revive a drug overdose victim, more affordable housing and equal employment opportunities, he says.

“I’ve been in Washington for 50 years, and we should have learned our lessons about drug addiction a long time ago,” he said. “People are using drugs to self-medicate. Listen to their stories, their histories. There is an enormous amount of emotional pain stemming from generational trauma in our communities, much of it the result of racism, and we must deal with that.”

He sighed. “What I’m saying is, it’s not just about the overdose. It’s about the disintegration of entire communities,” he said. “No other disease has such a devastating impact — on newborns, our schools, the criminal justice system, economic development — whether it’s in Southeast D.C. or the Rust Belt in Middle America.

“Remember, this is a growing epidemic, and if we aren’t prepared to provide the treatment that this problem calls for, our city — our nation — will be paying the price for generations to come.”