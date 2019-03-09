One person was killed and two others were injured early Saturday in a fiery four-car crash in the northbound lanes of Interstate 95 near Beltsville, Maryland State Police said.

Police said the crash happened about 4:15 a.m. when an unidentified woman driving a Honda Civic collided with a Mitsubishi Gallant driven by Keith J. Hingle, 31, of Beltsville.

The Honda then stuck a BMW driven by Olayanju T. Kayode, 35, of Laurel, who was partially ejected through the windshield. Those cars then struck a Lexus driven by Earl L. Ross Jr., 46, of Mechanicsville, Maryland.

The Honda veered onto the right shoulder and caught fire, trapping the driver inside. Police said she was prounced dead at the scene. Police said Hingle was not injured. Kayode and Ross were both treated at a local hospital.

Investigators were trying to determine who the woman was.