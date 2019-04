Prince George’s County police are investigating a double shooting Sunday morning that killed one man and wounded another.

Shortly after 3 a.m., officers were dispatched to a home at the 3500 block of Maywood Lane in Suitland, police said. When they arrived, they found two adult men with gunshot wounds. One was taken to a hospital, while the other was pronounced dead on the scene.

The incident is under investigation. Police ask anyone with tips to call 1-866-411-8477.