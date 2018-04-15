Authorities found the body of one man and were searching for second man Sunday after their boat overturned in the Potomac River in Charles County.

Officials received a call just after noon that a 15-foot bass boat had capsized near the mouth of Mattawoman Creek, said Candy Thomson, a spokeswoman for the Maryland Natural Resources Police.

Witnesses saw two men in the water near the boat. Authorities recovered the boat, but couldn’t immediately find the men. Officials reported shortly after 4 p.m. that they had recovered the body of one of the men.

“We’ve got our boats out there, the Coast Guard is overhead, and the Charles County Fire Department is helping us,” Thomson said.

With the water temperature near 50 degrees and wind gusting to 20 mph, “searching conditions are really horrible,” Thomson said.

Responders were using underwater sonar in the effort.

“They’re racing the clock,” Thomson said, about the time the body was reported found. “Conditions are deteriorating.”

Authorities believe the men may have launched their boat from nearby Smallwood State Park.