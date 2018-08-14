THE DISTRICT

1 killed, 1 wounded in Northeast shooting

Two men were shot, one fatally, Tuesday afternoon in Northeast Washington, according to D.C. police.

The shooting occurred about 12:30 p.m. in the 6200 block of Dix Street NE, near the Maryland border.

One man was taken to a hospital with injuries described as not life-threatening, police said, and a second man died at the scene. The second victim’s name was not immediately available.

Authorities were looking for two men wearing all black in a black four-door Infiniti with paper license plates.

— Peter Hermann

MARYLAND

Man's pants grazed by bullet at mall

A man was grazed by a bullet at the Mall at Prince George’s after a gun went off just outside the shopping center’s entrance, according to police.

The incident began shortly after 1 p.m., when two men chased a third out of the shopping center, said Lt. Chris Purvis, a spokesman for Hyattsville police.

As the man being chased came out of an entrance near a Target, a gun fell to the ground and discharged, Purvis said. The round from the gun flew through the mall entrance and ricocheted before grazing the front of a bystander’s pants where his wallet was, Purvis said. The man was not injured.

The man with the gun left, and the two men chasing him were apprehended by police, Purvis said.

Purvis said it was unclear what prompted the initial altercation.

— Lynh Bui

VIRGINIA

Man is charged in fatal stabbing of roommate

A Virginia man was charged with murder Tuesday after fatally stabbing his roommate following an argument, police said.

On Monday at about 8:50 p.m., officers responded to the 8300 block of Rolling Road in Manassas after 68-year-old Willie Sykes Dawson called to say he had discovered his roommate lying in her bed with stab wounds, Prince William County police said in a statement.

Dawson and his roommate, 60-year-old Gloria Jean Piper, had argued earlier in the day before Dawson stabbed her, according to the police statement.

— Justin Wm. Moyer