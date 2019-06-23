A 45-year-old man was shot and killed Saturday night in Northwest, D.C. police said Sunday.

Authorities said police responded to the 600 block of Morton Street at 9:51 p.m., after a report of a shooting. They found Melton Grant, “of no fixed address,” with multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to a hospital and pronounced dead, according to a news release.

Responders found a second man suffering from a gunshot wound in the 3400 block of Georgia Ave. NW. He was taken to a hospital.

The shootings remain under investigation.