A second man was found wounded, authorities said, and taken to a hospital with injuries not believed to be life-threatening.

— Paul Duggan

MARYLAND

I-270 interchange to open in Gaithersburg

Maryland highway officials opened a new Interstate 270 interchange Wednesday that will allow motorists to enter and leave the highway directly from Watkins Mill Road in Gaithersburg.

AD

State officials have said the $124 million project, which spans 1.25 miles, will relieve traffic on surrounding roads. It also will provide better access to a highway that has one of the state’s largest jobs corridors and is a major commuting route between Maryland, the District and Northern Virginia.

AD

Construction on the interchange started in mid-2017. The project had been a top priority for Montgomery County officials, who had said the Gaithersburg area’s growth during the past decade required it to have better access to I-270.

State highway officials said the new bridge over I-270 also allows Watkins Mill to connect both sides of Gaithersburg and improves access to Gaithersburg Medical Center, the MARC commuter rail station at Metropolitan Grove and local neighborhoods and businesses.

AD

— Katherine Shaver

Motorcyclist killed after striking guardrail

A man was killed in Prince George’s County on Tuesday when his motorcycle struck a guardrail on a highway ramp, Maryland State Police said.

Damien Dickerson, 33, of Upper Marlboro was killed in the crash, police said. He was on the ramp from westbound Route 198 to southbound Interstate 95 in the Laurel area, police said.

AD

Police said it was unclear why the motorcycle left the roadway and struck the guardrail. Based on preliminary reports, speed may have been a factor, they said.

— Martin Weil

VIRGINIA

Teen charged with murder in 2019 slaying

A 17-year-old has been charged with first-degree murder following a lengthy investigation into the 2019 slaying of a man who was found dead near a Reston shopping center, Fairfax County police said Wednesday.

AD

Officers found Jose Lorenzo Guillen Mejia, 24, of Reston, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds on a walking trail between Hunters Woods Plaza and Breton Court about 1:45 a.m. on June 23, 2019, police said.

Police have not released a possible motive in the killing and have not identified the teen charged because he is a juvenile. The teen was already being held on a separate charge at the county’s juvenile detention center, police said.

AD