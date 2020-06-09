“What you see on the police body cam are four men on top of Anton, one of them a big cop with his hand on Anton’s neck, and Anton is begging for his life, ‘Please don’t kill me,’ ” said Antone Black, his father. “But they wouldn’t let him up, they never broke the choke hold. And before his body goes limp, he looks up at his mom and says, ‘Mother, I love you.’ But they still hold him down.”

Jennell Black began to weep, then turned and left the rally momentarily to compose herself.

Since Anton’s death in September 2018, this has been her life. Unspeakable sorrow, sleepless nights, haunted by images of a son dying on her doorstep, wracked by guilt that she should have done more to help him. Spending more time protesting than grieving.

“I kept an iron bar at the bottom of the door for security, and I should have used it to beat those police off of my son,” she told me, adding, “and then we’d both be dead.”

She’d been talking to her husband on a cellphone that evening when she heard someone outside her front door yell, “Help,” she said, and she opened it to find four white men, one dressed in a Greensboro police uniform, the others in street clothes — wrestling Anton to the ground.

They told her that he had tried to kidnap a 12-year-old boy. But that proved to be untrue; Anton had been horseplaying with a family friend. And moreover, one of the three officers involved in the incident — the fourth man was a civilian — admitted later that he had seen the two playing together earlier in the day.

Someone had leaked to news media that Anton “appeared to be on drugs,” at the time of his arrest. But a toxicology report released months later would say that no drugs had been found in his system.

By then, however, the damage had been done. His reputation had been soiled, the presumption of innocence cast in doubt.

The police claimed that they had only been following procedure, but when an unredacted version of the body cam was finally released, months later, that claim was exposed as ridiculous — unless the procedure was for cattle rustling and Anton had been a steer.

“Let’s prone him up,” one of the men could he heard saying as they twisted Anton onto his stomach and began pressing down on his back and neck while pulling up on his arms and legs to get them into restraints.

“Okay, let’s take a breather,” one of them said after Anton became unresponsive.

In January 2019, a state medical examiner ruled Anton’s death “accidental.” One of the police officers involved in the incident was eventually fired, but none of the others received so much as a reprimand. The family received no apologies or even condolences from the town officials.

Protests continued to be held, but after the medical examiner’s ruling, fewer and fewer people showed up.

Then, two weeks ago and more than a thousand miles away in Minneapolis, it happened again. Another black man, George Floyd, died during an encounter with police similar to the one that had resulted in Anton Black’s death.

This time it was caught on cellphone video. And it was posted even as police tried to claim that Floyd had “physically resisted.”

Protests erupted in cities throughout the country — and eventually the world. In a matter of days, Floyd’s death was ruled a homicide. A police officer who was seen pressing his knee into Floyd’s neck while he lay handcuffed on the ground was charged with murder. Three other officers who stood by and watched were later charged with murder.

For Jennell Black, reaction to Floyd’s death was confirmation that Anton’s autopsy needed a second opinion.

“We knew something was wrong with the way Anton was killed, but we were starting to doubt that there were any decent people left in positions of authority,” she said.

When Jennell and Antone Black arrived Sunday at the Black Lives Matter rally, held in a park not far from the Chester River on Maryland’s Eastern Shore, scores of supporters were there to greet them. Nearly as many white people as black people, more than they’d ever seen at such a rally before.

But there were also many heartbreaking reminders of Anton. His picture on posters and T-shirts; and photographs of his daughter, Winter, who was born just a few weeks after his death, too.

“She looks just like him when he was that age,” Jennell Black said.

Standing outside the rally area, still seeking relief from her husband’s wrenching account of Anton’s death, Jennell Black turned to look toward a hospital located a few blocks away.

“That’s where Anton was born,” she said. He’d grown up in Chestertown, been a high school football and track star before the family moved to Greensboro.

“Everybody loved to see him run,” Jennell Black said. “But after he was killed, some of those same people acted like they didn’t know him. They wouldn’t join the protests or support us in any way. They acted like he must have done something wrong or else the police would not have killed him. That hurt me a lot.”

Throughout the ordeal, she’d come to see just how two-faced people could be. On the police body cam, the police can be seen chit-chatting nonchalantly about restraints while lying across Anton’s back, then acting like concerned paramedics when he starts turning blue for lack of oxygen.

Asked if she could ever have faith in a criminal justice system that had failed her so miserably, Jennell Black said, “I have to, for Anton’s sake.”

A bill to reform Maryland’s police use-of-force standards, called Anton’s Law, was introduced last year in the state legislature but has stalled because of opposition from various police chiefs.

“People need to keep fighting to get that law passed,” she said.

And what about all the people who failed to show up two years ago? Can she trust them to be there now?

While we talked, a white woman who had been at the rally began walking toward Jennell Black, slowly, hands clasped in front. She stopped a few feet away.

“I just want to say I’m sorry for what happened to Anton,” said the woman. She said her name was Hope Clark, a resident of the town.

“Do I know you?” Black asked.

She did not. But Clark said she hoped they would meet again, now that Black had moved back to Chestertown. “I will support you in whatever you need to do,” she said.

Both women were wearing protective masks. Impossible to read their facial expressions in the moment. But you could see them starring at each other, eyes welled with tears.