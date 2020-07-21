Smith said he expects Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan and Karen Salmon, state superintendent of schools, to provide an update this week on the state’s plans for schools.
“We will review their guidance and make all necessary adjustments to align our plans,” Smith said.
Most of the region’s largest districts also have announced that they will start the fall semester with online-only classes.
