THE DISTRICT

One of two stolen puppies is back home

One of two pit bull puppies that had been stolen this week has been returned to its owner, authorities said, but they’re still looking for the other pup.

D.C. police said a gunman stole the two 2-month-old pups from a woman around noon on Sunday as she took them for a walk in the 5100 block of Southern Avenue in Southeast Washington.

The woman gave him the dogs, both male, and he fled to Capitol Heights, Md., according to police. Authorities said in a Twitter message on Wednesday that one of the stolen dogs has been returned to its owner but did not explain how.

In an email, a D.C. police spokeswoman said “someone came in contact with one of the puppies and returned it to the owner.” She did not offer further details.

The case remains under investigation.

Police said they are looking for the second dog. One dog was wearing a black collar, and the other was wearing a blue collar.

— Dana Hedgpeth

Streets remain closed as crews fix sinkhole

A sinkhole that opened near the White House on Tuesday and caused street closures will take up to a week to repair, officials said Thursday.

The sinkhole opened at 17th and D streets NW, causing the closure of 17th Street NW between C and E streets.

On Thursday, the D.C. Water and Sewer Authority said in a statement that crews are working to expose a sewer line that was crushed when concrete fell on it.

Officials said 17th Street between C and E streets and D Street between 15th and 17th streets will remain closed until the repairs are complete.

Pepco is also at the scene to repair power lines, according to a spokesman from the utility.

— Justin Wm. Moyer

MARYLAND

Teen who was shot is in critical condition

A teenager was shot and is in critical condition after an incident at a home in the Landover area, according to officials.

Prince George’s County police said the incident happened about 10 a.m. Wednesday at a home in the 6700 block of Dorman Street near Route 50.

When officers arrived, they found the teenager had been shot in the upper body. He was taken to a hospital and was in critical condition, police said.

Officials said in a Twitter message that another teenager was in the home at the time of the shooting and is “being questioned by investigators.”

— Dana Hedgpeth

During fight at Metro stop, teen is shot in leg

A 16-year-old man was shot in the leg during a fight with another person in the bus bay area of the Southern Avenue Metro stop, near the District and Prince George’s County line.

The incident happened just before midnight Thursday, according to Ron Holzer, a spokesman for Metro.

He said the victim was taken to a hospital with a non-life-threatening injury. A surveillance video in the area showed the teen was shot after getting into a “physical altercation with the suspect,” according to Holzer.

It was not immediately known if the victim and suspect had been on a Metrobus before the fight.

The case remains under investigation, and authorities are trying to identify and find the suspect, Holzer said.

— Dana Hedgpeth