The victims were not immediately identified. D.C. Police Chief Peter Newsham said they appear to be “in their young teens.” They were out with a larger group of teenagers, who were being questioned. Police were looking for suspects.
Speaking from the scene, Newsham discussed steps the District was taking to curb gun violence, which reached a decade high in 2019. He referenced the emergency “Ghost Guns” legislation introduced by Mayor Muriel E. Bowser (D) on Friday to curb illegal firearms, as well as recent efforts in the Virginia legislature to advance gun-control bills.
—
MARYLAND
Towson student collapses and dies
A student at Towson University in Baltimore County died Friday after collapsing while playing recreational basketball, the university said.
The student was identified as Oluwadamilare “Michael” Oyinloye, a sophomore.
He collapsed at Burdick Hall, a recreation center, and was taken to a hospital emergency room, where he died, the university said. No cause was given.
The Baltimore Sun reported that Oyinloye, 19, was studying information systems.
—
VIRGINIA
Police: Pedestrian dies in Lorton hit-and-run
A pedestrian was killed Saturday in Fairfax County in a hit-and-run, county police said.
The crash occurred at Old Colchester Road near Gunston Road in the Lorton area, according to police.
The pedestrian died at a hospital. He was identified by police as Joseph Lanza, 28, of Lorton.
The death was the seventh pedestrian fatality this year in the county, police said.
—