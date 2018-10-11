President Barack Obama speaks at the lighting ceremony of the National Christmas Tree in Washington in 2016. (Alex Brandon/Associated Press)

It’s only October, but plans for the holidays are already underway.

The lottery for free tickets to the popular annual lighting of the National Christmas Tree on the Ellipse in President’s Park kicks off next week on Thursday .

The tree-lighting ceremony takes place on Nov. 28 and will include live musical performances. This year, the National Christmas Tree is a Colorado blue spruce from Virginia, and it will have decorations from the District and each state.

The free tickets will be given out through an online lottery. The lottery opens at 10 a.m. on Oct. 18 and closes at 10 a.m. on Oct. 22. The winners will be notified Oct. 29.

It’s the 96th year of the tree-lighting ceremony on the Ellipse.

To apply in the lottery, go to www.recreation.gov, then click the link that says “ticket lottery.” The public can also apply by phone at 877-444-6777.

There is also the Christmas tree at the U.S. Capitol.