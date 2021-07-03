Varied restrictions
|District
|Maryland
|Virginia
|Traffic, parking
|Rush-hour restrictions lifted. No city parking enforcement except at Nationals Park and along the D.C. Streetcar line.
|Meters not enforced in Montgomery and Prince George’s except for National Harbor and the Prince George’s Department of Corrections.
|HOV restrictions lifted on I-66. Meters not enforced in city of Alexandria.
|Trash, recycling
|No collections; pickups slide one day to the end of the week. Transfer station closed.
|Regular collections in Montgomery. No collections in Howard; pickups slide one day to the end of the week. In Anne Arundel, Monday collections on Tuesday and Tuesday collections on Wednesday. In Prince George’s, organic scrap collections only. Calvert and Prince George’s landfills and Montgomery transfer station closed on Sunday. Other landfills closed Monday.
|Regular county collections in Arlington and Fairfax County. No collections in Fairfax City; Monday pickups on Tuesday. No collections in Alexandria; pickups slide one day to the end of the week. Landfills closed in Prince William Saturday and Sunday, and closed on Sunday in Fauquier; open in Loudoun.
|Liquor stores
|Open at owner’s discretion.
|Montgomery ABC stores open noon to 7 p.m.; elsewhere at owner’s discretion.
|Open.
|Schools
|Closed.
|Closed.
|Closed.
|Libraries
|Closed Sunday and Monday.
|Closed.
|Closed Sunday and Monday in Alexandria, Arlington, Fairfax and Prince William. Closed Sunday in Loudoun, and Monday in Fauquier.
|Local government offices
|Closed.
|Closed.
|Closed.
Transportation services
●Metrorail runs both days from 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. with additional service on Sunday for the activities on the National Mall. On Monday, Metrorail is on a Sunday schedule. West Hyattsville, Prince George’s Plaza, College Park and Greenbelt on the Green and Yellow lines remain closed through Sept. 6; free shuttle buses are provided. Metrobus is on a Sunday service schedule both days. MetroAccess has regular service both days but subscription trips are canceled. Under Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines and transportation regulations, masks are still required on trains, buses and in stations. For information, go to wmata.com.
●Ride On, CUE and Fairfax Connector are on a Saturday schedule on Monday.
●DASH is on a Sunday schedule.
●ART is running Routes 41, 42, 45, 51, 55 and 87 only on a Saturday schedule.
●TheBus (Prince George’s), Loudoun Bus, PRTC OmniRide and VRE are not running.
●MARC is running the Penn Line only on a Saturday schedule on Monday.