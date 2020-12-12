About 80,000 people signed up for immediate coverage during a special enrollment period that started in mid-March on the Maryland Heath Exchange.
For the insurance beginning in January, the exchange is offering plans from three insurers, including CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, Kaiser Permanente and UnitedHealthcare, which returned to the marketplace for next year after departing a few years ago.
Exchange officials say that most people are eligible for subsidies to pay premiums and others qualify for free coverage through Medicaid, the federal-state health program for low-income residents.
