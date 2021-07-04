Varied restrictions
|District
|Maryland
|Virginia
|Traffic, parking
|Rush-hour restrictions lifted. No city parking enforcement except at Nationals Park and along the D.C. Streetcar line.
|Meters not enforced in Montgomery and Prince George’s except for National Harbor and the Prince George’s Department of Corrections.
|HOV restrictions lifted on Interstate 66. Meters not enforced in city of Alexandria.
|Trash, recycling
|No collections; pickups slide one day to the end of the week. Transfer station closed.
|Regular collections in Montgomery. No collections in Howard; pickups slide one day to the end of the week. In Anne Arundel, Monday collections on Tuesday and Tuesday collections on Wednesday. In Prince George’s, organic scrap collections only. Anne Arundel, Charles, Frederick, Howard and St. Mary’s landfills closed.
|Regular county collections in Arlington and Fairfax. No collections in Fairfax City; Monday pickups on Tuesday. No collections in Alexandria; pickups slide one day to the end of the week. Landfills closed in Prince William; open in Fauquier and Loudoun.
|Liquor stores
|Open at owner’s discretion.
|Open at owner’s discretion.
|Open.
|Schools
|Closed.
|Closed.
|Closed.
|Libraries
|Closed.
|Closed.
|Open in Loudoun. Closed elsewhere.
|Local government offices
|Closed.
|Closed.
|Closed.
Transportation services
●Metrorail and Metrobus are on a Sunday schedule. West Hyattsville, Prince George’s Plaza, College Park and Greenbelt on the Green and Yellow lines remain closed through Sept. 6. MetroAccess has regular service but subscription trips are canceled. Under CDC guidelines and transportation regulations, masks are still required on trains, buses and in stations. For information, go to wmata.com.
●Ride On, CUE and Fairfax Connector are on a Saturday schedule.
●DASH is on a Sunday schedule.
●ART is running Routes 41, 42, 45, 51, 55, 77 and 87 only on a Saturday schedule.
●The Bus (Prince George’s), Loudoun Bus, PRTC OmniRide and VRE are not running.
●MARC is running the Penn Line only on a Saturday schedule.