To be fair, Pérez isn’t reading the entire thing. He’s one of dozens of volunteers helping the Maryland Sierra Club by focusing on different chunks of the gargantuan report, known as a DEIS.

“This DEIS, it’s a monstrosity, the amount of material,” Pérez said. “It’s 18,000 pages. Then you have appendixes. Then you have sub-appendixes of some of those appendixes. For instance, the traffic analysis report is an appendix, and yet it has 10 sub-appendixes.”

Hogan (R) wants to invite a private company to spend up to $11 billion adding toll lanes to 495 and 270, a move that would involve paving over park land and tearing down some houses. The DEIS is the first chance for opponents to study what the state claims that would accomplish.

And that’s why Pérez, 63, is spending hours staring at a computer screen in the second-floor home office of his Silver Spring, Md., house. He’s a civil engineer who before retirement worked for the Architect of the Capitol’s office and the U.S. Transportation Department, where he was involved in such infrastructure projects as Boston’s Big Dig.

The Washington area is full of smart people such as Pérez, citizens who don’t mind rolling up their sleeves and applying some of their expertise. Lindsey Mendelson at the Maryland Sierra Club told me 128 people signed up to review various parts of the DEIS. Pérez is among about 20 who are working on an in-depth analysis.

Some of the volunteers have an interest in the project’s environmental ramifications and are scrutinizing the sections on storm water runoff. Some are experts on traffic safety. Others, like Pérez, are looking at the state’s predictions for how travel times would be affected by the project’s various alternatives.

Pérez feels Hogan’s hand has been on the scales since the beginning, favoring long-term traffic growth over such options as transit. And so Pérez is diving into the DEIS to see just what predictions are being made. He doesn’t want to miss anything. Parsing all the graphs, charts, maps and tables is eye-watering work.

“I’m working with just a regular small Apple Mac,” Pérez said. “When you try to preview a chart that has very complex numerical results, it takes time for the computer to load it.”

Pérez is especially interested in what’s called the Maryland 200 Diversion Alternative. It’s one of eight options in the DEIS and would utilize the Intercounty Connector to divert traffic from the Beltway.

Looking at Table 2 of Appendix A of Appendix B, Pérez saw something called the VISSIM Model predicts that adding toll lanes to the Beltway would reduce average morning travel time on the Outer Loop from Maryland’s Route 5 to the GW Memorial Parkway by 27 minutes: from 65 minutes in the general purpose lanes to 38 minutes in the toll lanes.

Using the Maryland 200 alternative — an option that would cost less and require less pavement, Pérez said — would drop time in the toll lanes to 45 minutes, a difference of seven minutes (compared with 38).

“How much is seven minutes worth to you?” Pérez said. “It’s not that dramatic, that [toll-lane] advantage.”

The clock is ticking for Pérez and others opposed to supersizing the Beltway. They had hoped that because of covid-19 and the complexity of the report, the 90-day review period would be extended to 120 days. But as of now, the deadline for comments is Oct. 8.

Physical copies of the DEIS are held at some libraries in Montgomery and Prince George’s counties, though some citizens have groused that the copies aren’t complete. The appendixes are on iPads, making them harder to look at than if they were on paper.

For his part, Pérez looks at the pages he’s most interested in on his computer as PDFs. I asked if he couldn’t just print out all 18,000 pages himself to make it easier to work with. He laughed.

“The whole thing is just very massive and they have a deadline of October,” Pérez said. “To be frank, it’s just too much. It is mind-boggling. I’m an engineer and I’m having a hard time.”