It was the coldest day of a thus-far wintry 2022. It was the coldest day of this winter, and the coldest here in more than a year. The morning’s low temperature in Washington of 22 degrees was colder than any recorded in 2021.
The high temperature did claw its way above the freezing point, but only by a single, grudging degree: It was 33.
So, it could not be called a warm day, but with winter seemingly showing its weekend manners, it had its attractions. It seemed to show that even a Washington day deep in winter, with so many of the characteristics of the season, could have its charms.
Many of them fell into the visual category. Urban snow often overstays its welcome, and dons a coat of soot and grime.
But much of last week’s snow still lay sparkling white.
In late afternoon, the sun still shone in a sky of clearest blue. It lacked the strength it will wield in months to come. But even Saturday, only 18 days after the solstice, its rays provided, especially when reflected from fields of snow, a degree of warmth and comfort.
Wet, dark patches surrounded spots where glittering ice melted.
In a city of caveats and exceptions, and at a time of efforts to hear from many voices, absolutes are viewed warily. Yet at 4 p.m., the sky above Washington seemed completely cloudless, blue from horizon to horizon.
A small patch of white overhead caught the eye. It proved to be the moon, half-full sailing across the blue daytime sky. Stripes showed themselves to be vapor trails left behind by jet aircraft miles above us.
A light breeze came from the south.
Saturday was, of course, winter and remained winter, not to be mistaken for any other season.
The 33-degree high was 12 below average, the morning’s low nine below average.
One does not recommend protracted outdoor stays in such conditions without a hat or gloves.
But it also demonstrated that winter in Washington may not always be our fierce and unrelenting antagonist.