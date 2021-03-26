It did not seem proper to compare Friday with winter, which just ended. It seemed more fitting to compare the day with summer, which is still far off.

In Washington, the temperature reached into the 80s, as it does in June. The 84 degree high here was 26 above average for Friday’s date, but it was average here for June 15.

It was our warmest day this year, our first in the 80s and warm enough, bright enough and comfortable enough to resemble a day in early summer.

But it wasn’t summer. Many faces on the streets still showed winter pallor. Rather than clad in their leafy garb, distant trees still seemed cloaked in a pale haze of tentative new buds.

It was also a dry day, as it seldom is here in summer. What it felt like was what the thermometer read. At 1 p.m., with the temperature at 82, according to the heat index, it felt like 80.

And it was resoundingly breezy as it seldom is in any season; the National Weather Service noted a 32 mph wind and a 55 mph gust.