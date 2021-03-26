It was our warmest day this year, our first in the 80s and warm enough, bright enough and comfortable enough to resemble a day in early summer.
But it wasn’t summer. Many faces on the streets still showed winter pallor. Rather than clad in their leafy garb, distant trees still seemed cloaked in a pale haze of tentative new buds.
It was also a dry day, as it seldom is here in summer. What it felt like was what the thermometer read. At 1 p.m., with the temperature at 82, according to the heat index, it felt like 80.
And it was resoundingly breezy as it seldom is in any season; the National Weather Service noted a 32 mph wind and a 55 mph gust.