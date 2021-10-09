And if the hours of cloudy suspense finally ended in rain, it did not seem that complaint would be justified.
October, with persistently warmer than average temperatures, has also been drier than average.
Saturday’s 74-degree high was two above average for the date, yet only one day this month was cooler: Wednesday, which had a 73-degree high.
Wednesday was also our only day of measurable rain. Its meager 0.02 inches was all we could show for the month, more than an inch below average.
But Saturday, with clouds in gray ranks running to the horizon, at least had the atmospherics of damp and chilly days to come.