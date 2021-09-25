Sunrise is occurring later, and sunset earlier; on Saturday, according to National Weather Service figures, both seemed close to temporal milestones.
One came just before 7 a.m. and the other about 7 p.m.
Our high temperature of 77 degrees turned out to be the average high for Washington on Sept. 25.
Although two degrees above Friday’s 75 degrees, it did not seem to overthrow nature’s order. Many of us possess sufficient meteorological sophistication to recognize that the road into autumn need not be undeviating and that each fall day need not be cooler than the one before.
And the 77 came after a climb of 20 degrees from the morning’s low of 57, low enough to suggest autumnal invigoration; it might have prompted morning exercisers to press harder on pedals and deepen knee bends.
Only one day in all September offered more of a morning chill, and that was Friday, when the mercury plunged to 55.
Even the clouds seemed to offer hints of seasonal change; they seemed thinner, higher, more feathery, as if dispatched from older realms to give notice of the looming cooler days.