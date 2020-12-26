On that day, our average temperature came to 29 degrees. That, too, was but one degree less than Saturday’s 30-degree average.

In various ways, Saturday’s conditions seemed to give expression to a couple of old sayings.

Our 23-degree reading came at 7:01 a.m., not long before sunrise. It may have reminded us that it is always darkest just before dawn.

It often does seem to be coldest at that time of morning.

Our surroundings have also suggested another adage that we may increasingly think of as the year closes: “It’s all water under the bridge.”

A glance at Saturday’s flow in the Potomac River just upstream from the District offers silent support to that idea.

At the Little Falls Pumping Station, the river flowed at one point Saturday at a rate of 76,800 cubic feet per second, far above average, according to U.S. Geological Survey data.

Obviously, much of that mighty onrush would flow unstoppably downstream, there to pass under the arches of the area’s many bridges.

Setting aside philosophical musings, and confining our analysis to hydrology, the swollen river seemed clearly to speak of the heavy rains that fell in our region on Christmas Eve.

At Dulles International Airport on Christmas Eve and Christmas morning, a total of 2.25 inches of rain was measured.