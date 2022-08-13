Placeholder while article actions load

In the middle of August, Washington’s long history of heat and humidity, of sweat by day and swelter by night, bears at least partial responsibility for the proliferation of vacations and the popularity of the region’s beach resorts. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight But on Saturday, despite the day’s proximity to the calendar heart of August, it seemed likely that visitors found our vaunted heat nothing to write home about, and as for the humidity, it seemed to have quietly decamped from city and suburb.

In the morning, temperatures spent hours in the 60s, a realm that has been little visited here by the mercury this summer . On only two of the 31 days of July did we have a single minute with a temperture below 70. Only one day this month had such a temperature, and that was Friday a day tyhat shared many of the delightful qualities of Saturday.

Until Friday, we had endured 31 consecutrive summer days, without an official moment below 70 degrees. But on Saturday, Washingtion vusuted the 60s for at least 7 hours in the morning.

Saturday almost seemed part of a newly discovered season, a rerun of late spring, blended with a hint of early autumn. It seemed to have little in common with what we expect from sultry August.

With water vapor almost absent from our air, typical haze through which we see the scenes of summer, also absented itself.

the light of the bright summer sun seemed to beam with maximum August intensity on the sights of the city on a quiet Saturday in summer. The shadow of a high rise apartment house cut diagonally across the crown of a tall tree.

Leaves and lawns seemed almost iridescent in the intensity of their greenness, enhanced by the full light of the unobstruted sun.

