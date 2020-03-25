The State School Board voted Tuesday in a teleconference meeting to keep Salmon in the role through her original departure date of June 30 if necessary, citing these “unusual times,” The Baltimore Sun reported.
“She is willing to continue if our search is not completed by then,” school board member Justin Hartings said.
After Salmon announced in December that she would depart at the end of her four-year term, the board hired a search firm, held public forums and put out a survey seeking input from stakeholders. It’s unclear whether any candidates have been identified.
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.