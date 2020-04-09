In southwest Virginia, Appalachian Power reported outage levels ranged from 2,964 customers in Bedford County to just 143 in Botetourt County as of 3 p.m.
On the heels of the thunderstorms, the National Weather Service issued a wind advisory for central, south-central, southwest and west-central Virginia into Thursday evening for gusty winds that could reach 50 mph (80 km/h). Similar wind gusts are possible for the southeastern part of the state, forecasters said.
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.