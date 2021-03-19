“It’s almost like those soldiers who die in the last battle in the war,” said his friend, José Pertierra.

By Sánchez’s own accounting, it was his fourth encounter with death — and the only one from which he could not return. The first three occurred during major surgeries decades earlier, when doctors cooled his body to cadaverous temperatures and stopped his heart to repair major arteries weakened by an inherited disorder called Marfan syndrome.

Those close to Sánchez described him as a charismatic storyteller and jokester who filled every room with his presence. He was a mostly self-educated man, born in Bogotá, Colombia, who assembled a broad knowledge of many subjects and never tired of good books, passionate discussions and telling the truth as he saw it.

His advice to a young person considering journalism was that, like art, it’s a calling.

“If you’re a painter or a sculptor, and you have to work in a restaurant to be able to keep creating art, you do it,” he told an interviewer for the Mexican newspaper Hora Cero in 2019. “ . . . It’s also a public responsibility.”

As a child, Sánchez worked at his father’s convenience store in Bogotá. The family came to the United States when he was a teenager, first to New York and later to the Washington area. He married soon after high school, and as a young father worked in a men’s clothing store by day and managed a 7-Eleven by night.

In the 1970s, he separated from his first wife and studied history at Antioch College, where a class on journalism lured him into the field. He published a small newspaper focused on the Hispanic community called the Columbian, which he distributed to shops and other venues.

Later he found his way into national broadcast journalism.

“Pablo wanted the narrative of the Latino experience to be told, and he was always frustrated that it wasn’t being told correctly, that people didn’t understand the Latino community,” Pertierra said. “He wanted that truth to be known, and I think it was an opportunity to be heard, frankly.”

Sánchez described his surgeries — in 1985, 1997 and 1998 — as agony. Before the second, he’d collapsed on a sidewalk while walking his dogs. His second wife rushed him to the hospital, and doctors had to intubate him before giving him anesthesia, because there was no time to spare.

It took months for him to recover from the third operation. He later said he’d rather die than undergo another. Family members say the experience changed him.

“His mother was a bit of a spit-fire, and I think he carried some of that Latin fire in him,” said his daughter Jennifer Willmon. But the surgeries mellowed him, she said, and led him to a new appreciation of life and his loved ones.

“He just made the most out of every day,” Willmon said. “He loved all the little things. Any of the food that he ate was the best food ever. Anything he did was the best thing ever.”

His marriage to his second wife ended in divorce, and in 2004 he married Liliana Gonzalez, with whom he remained until his death.

“I’ve never seen my father as happy as he has been in this last phase of his life, with his third wife,” Willmon said. “He just had a joy and a passion for life, and they just approached life that way together.”

For many years, Sánchez was the pro-bono co-host of a Spanish-language medical call-in program called “Hablemos de Salud” or “Let’s Talk About Health” with his friend, oncologist Elmer Huerta. It aired weekly on the public broadcasting network MHz.

He retired from Univision in 2019 and was producing a documentary about bullfighting, hoping to show the cultural significance of what he viewed as an art form.

Late last year, he was hospitalized for a hematoma. Family members said he probably caught the coronavirus in the hospital or afterward, along the hallways of his apartment building, which he walked as he tried to regain his strength.

In February, Sánchez was taken to Suburban Hospital in Bethesda because he was having trouble breathing. He was put on a ventilator and spent several weeks heavily sedated. Family members describe his traumatic final days, grimly familiar a year into the pandemic. They spoke to him by phone or video calls, hoping he could hear them, though he was unable to respond.

On his last day, family members were able to be at his bedside. Once life support was removed, it took only minutes for his heart to stop. “I think he did know that we were there,” Willmon said.

He is survived by five children and eight grandchildren.

