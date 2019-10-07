RICHMOND, Va. — A political action committee says they plan to donate an additional $1.5 million to help flip the Virginia General Assembly and increase the number of female Democrats in the House and Senate races who support abortion rights.

Emily’s List announced the contribution Monday. The Washington Post reports the donation, coupled with a $600,000 contribution Emily’s List jointly made with Priorities USA, is the largest investment the PAC has ever made in an individual state’s legislative elections.