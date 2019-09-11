THE DISTRICT

3 robberies involve men on motor scooters

Three robberies were reported Tuesday night along Rhode Island Avenue NE in the District, and police said all three cases involved two men riding motor scooters.

The robberies were reported between 7:10 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. in the 400, 1200 and 1900 blocks of Rhode Island Avenue. No injuries were reported, and there was no immediate indication of a weapon.

In each of the robberies, the descriptions of the robbers given by D.C. police were the same: two black men in their early 20s. One wore a black shirt and rode a red and black scooter. The other wore a red shirt and had his hair cut in a style described as a high-top fade. No description of the second scooter was given.

— Martin Weil

VIRGINIA

Pedestrian struck by car in Arlington dies

A pedestrian who was struck by a car last week in Arlington has died, police said Wednesday.

The 55-year-old woman, whose family asked that her name be withheld for privacy, was crossing Little Falls Road near North Ohio Street with three dogs on Sept. 4, when she was struck by a car traveling westbound. She was hospitalized in critical condition and succumbed to her injuries on Tuesday.

There is no traffic light at the intersection, but there is a sign instructing drivers to stop for pedestrians. The driver of the vehicle remained on the scene and has not been charged with a crime.

The fatal crash happened at the same intersection where a woman was struck and killed by a dump truck in 2014. The pedestrian is the fourth person in Arlington this year to be struck by a vehicle and killed.

— Rachel Weiner

One dead after crash involving motorcycle

A man wounded Wednesday in a crash involving a motorcycle has died, officials said.

Fairfax County police responded about 2 p.m. to the intersection of Loisdale Road and Loisdale Court in the Springfield area, authorities said. The man died of injuries suffered in the crash, police said.

They did not immediately identify the victim.

— Justin Wm. Moyer

