It was Palm Sunday in Maryland’s tiny Hyattstown Christian Church, and out in the parking lot the faithful tuned their car radios to hear Banks recount the story of Jesus’ entry into Jerusalem before his crucifixion.

“They took branches of palm trees and went out to meet him, shouting, ‘Hosanna! Blessed is he who comes in the name of the Lord,’ ” she said.

A drizzly Hyattstown stood in for Jerusalem on Sunday morning, and the crowd welcoming Jesus sat in about a dozen cars with the palm fronds stuck out their car windows.

When the service finished, the cars went on a short parade through the upper Montgomery County hamlet, honking horns in celebration. The first car carried Eddie and Debbie Flook, who were married in the church 46 years ago.

“What’s going on?” said a man who emerged from a house across Frederick Road from the church.

AD

AD

“It’s Palm Sunday,” someone said.

For many church members, it was not only the start of the Christian Holy Week, which culminates Sunday with Easter, but it was the first time they had seen one another or been at the church in months.

“This has been my church since I was 5 or 6 years old,” Ann Larmer, 79, of Frederick said as she stood near the altar before the service. “This is fantastic. This is the first time I’ve been in this church for a year. It feels so good.”

Larmer turned around and bumped into Howard, 80, who has been a church member for 40 years. They embraced.

“Zoom is not the same,” Howard said. “We can’t hug on Zoom.”

The congregation was founded in 1840 and the church building, with its roofed belfry and tall windows, was dedicated in 1871. It had about 40 members, according to a church history.

AD

AD

“The ministers have changed over the years,” said Howard. “People have come in, grown up, moved away, died . . . lot of changes.”

Because of the coronavirus pandemic, most services have been held via Zoom. And for Banks, who came to the church only in September, it was the first time she had met some members in person.

Banks, 45, wore a purple liturgical stole and black mask that read “This Pastor Loves You.” Her arm tattoos showed through the fabric of her dress. Many of them mark pilgrimages or causes.

“I’m a little covered in ink,” she said.

As the service got underway, Jillian Wiley sang the joyous Victorian hymn “Hosanna, Loud Hosanna.”

Banks put on her black-rimmed glasses and said it was “a unique Sunday.”

AD

“We really haven’t done this since I’ve been here, and I’m thrilled,” she said. “Palm Sunday is kind of this Christian movable feast that falls on the Sunday before Easter.”

AD

It helps conclude, she said, “the solemn season of Lent where we grieve.”

“For me, I feel like we’ve been grieving for a solid year,” she said. “I have lost people. Some of you have lost people. Some of you have been grieving. For me, I would like an end to this wilderness.”

There were prayer requests — for the victims of recent shootings and their families, for the end of the coronavirus, for someone battling a brain tumor.

Then Howard, the church elder, walked to the lectern.

AD

“As we prepare to give our gifts today, we have a lot to be thankful for,” she said. “We are alive. That’s a big one. So many of our friends and loved ones and countrymen have not lived to see this day.”

“We have the joy of being together as a congregation,” she continued. “And what a joy it is. To see each other in person and enjoy the touch of each other, and say, ‘We missed you.’ ”

AD

She prayed that they might be as joyful as those in Jerusalem who placed palms before Jesus about 2,000 years ago.

After the service and the car parade, the church members returned to the parking lot.

“It’s great! I loved it,” Debbie Flook said. “It should be a yearly thing. Even when covid’s gone.”

Everyone gathered as Miranda Barrientos cut the ribbon on a new outdoor food pantry for those in need.

Banks prayed: “God of wonder, on this beautiful Palm Sunday . . . Let us see no stranger in this place, let each one of us give as we are able, and receive as we need . . . May we walk as Jesus walked.”