But after he considered the taste, the zoo said, it seemed “as if he wasn’t sure he liked it.”
It required perhaps only a small leap of the imagination to enter into the mind of this small mammal and conceive of his internal response.
What young Xiao Qi Ji may have said, politely and internally, was the panda word for “applesauce.” But the question is what he may have meant by that.
The food item was placed before him Feb. 21, as part of the celebration of his half-birthday. In what the zoo called his tepid reaction to it, he may have merely placed it in his mental catalogue of less desirable menu items.
But perhaps he intended the other definition of the word: “Applesauce!” the slangy synonym for “nonsense.” Or even “malarkey.”
At any rate, although his horizons are clearly limited, the youngster appeared to be taking advantage of the opportunities to clamber about within them this week.
He climbed on a log structure, and as seen on video, dangled from it by his upper paws, before dropping to the ground like a practiced gymnast or adventure-movie hero.