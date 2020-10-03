Panda cubs accept the world sight unseen. They are born with their eyes shut and generally open them between six to eight weeks later, according to the zoo.
It appears that eye-opening for a panda cub is not a sudden event. But whatever the youngster will see, it seems unlikely that it will watch anything more intently than it is being watched.
A Sept. 19 exam, the zoo noted, found that its eyes had yet to open.
But the zoo reported at that time, less than a month after the cub’s Aug. 21 birth, that the left eye was “not closed as tightly” and gave indications its eyes might open soon. Who knows what the cub will then think of us?