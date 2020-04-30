“With the health and safety of all who work on the Port Covington development as our top priority, we have chosen to temporarily suspend construction operations in Port Covington,” developer Mark Weller told the newspaper.
Weller did not provide a timeline for restarting construction. But Weller said the company will work with community members and government officials “as we navigate this together.”
A spokesperson for the developer said that no workers had tested positive for the virus as far as developers know.
