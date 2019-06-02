BALTIMORE — A Maryland man was awarded $1.5 million by an arbitration panel that determined the man’s broker wrongfully involving him in Securities and Exchange Commission litigation.

The Daily Record of Baltimore reports the SEC had dismissed fraud charges against Jonathan Feldman of Pikesville in 2016 when it determined there was insufficient evidence that his trading strategy was illegal.

Feldman then sought damages from his brokerage firm, optionsXpress, for involving him in the SEC matter.

The Financial Industry Regulatory Authority issued the award Wednesday. It covers attorneys’ fees for Feldman, who originally sought over $7 million in damages.

Charles Schwab & Co. Inc. acquired optionsXpress in 2011. A spokeswoman said the company is pleased the panel rejected the bulk of Feldman’s claim but disagreed with the award. It’s considering next steps.

