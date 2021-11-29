All four names will be submitted to the Maryland General Assembly, which is scheduled to vote on selecting a new treasurer during a special session of the legislature, which is convening next week for a special session on redistricting to create a new congressional map.
The treasurer’s office is becoming vacant with the retirement of Nancy Kopp.
The treasurer holds one of three seats on the state’s powerful Board of Public Works. The treasurer also leads several key state boards and financial planning committees, including the Maryland State Retirement and Pension Systems.