Since then, most in the media have referred to the setting as Lafayette Square, though some have called it Lafayette Park. What gives?

Richard Grimmett is the historian at St. John’s and author of “St. John’s Church, Lafayette Square: The History and Heritage of the Church of the Presidents, Washington, D.C.”

AD

Note that the title reads “Lafayette Square” (emphasis added). Grimmett said he has always felt the distinction was straightforward: “Lafayette Park is the area enclosed by the street boundaries that define Lafayette Square,” he said. “Lafayette Square is the area bounded by H Street NW to the north, Madison Place to the east, Pennsylvania Avenue to the south and Jackson Place to the west.”

AD

By that definition, the streets and buildings constitute the square, the grass and trees, the park.

That is the definition the National Park Service uses. “Today, the National Park Service cares for Lafayette Park, which refers to the green space itself,” wrote the agency’s Katie Liming in an email to Answer Man. “Lafayette Square includes the park and the buildings and streets immediately surrounding the park.”

AD

But that doesn’t fit with usage common in the rest of Washington, where it’s hip to be a square. We have lots of them: McPherson Square, Farragut Square, Franklin Square. . . . No one says, “I’m taking the Metro to McPherson Square so I can sit on the grass in McPherson Park.”

If there’s some confusion over the last word, there isn’t over the first. The squark — Answer Man just coined that — is named after the Marquis de Lafayette. The Frenchman just happened to be visiting the United States in 1824, right around the time when what had been called President’s Park — the land north and south of the White House — was reduced in size.

AD

Thomas Jefferson was among those who had thought it unbecoming for the Executive Mansion to be surrounded by a large plot of private land. In the early 1820s, Pennsylvania Avenue was cut through and the area to the north of it given to the public.

AD

With the city engulfed in Lafayette mania, the new square was named after the foreigner who had helped the rebels defeat the British.

Maps from as early as 1834 refer to the feature as Lafayette Square. But in 1933, the Department of the Interior took over control of the land and, according to a 1964 report, “the term ‘Lafayette Park’ has been preferred and adhered to by the National Park Service.”

So the name was changed. National Park Service maps of the neighborhood still call it Lafayette Park.

That puts the Park Service at odds not only with Washington Post style, but with a little group called the U.S. Board on Geographic Names. According to the 1947 law that reestablished it, the BGN exists to “provide for uniformity in geographic nomenclature and orthography throughout the Federal Government.”

AD

AD

Part of the U.S. Geological Survey, the BGN maintains the Geographic Names Information System (GNIS), which contains over 2.2 million entries. The USGS’s Jennifer Runyon looked through the records and discerned that it was first labeled on USGS maps in 1945 as Lafayette Park.

Lafayette Park was the official name in the GNIS through 2003, when the District’s Office of the Chief Technology Officer sent over a file of cultural feature names and locations which called it Lafayette Square.

The BGN likes to defer to local preference, so the change was made. The official name is once again Lafayette Square. Feel free to correct anyone who says otherwise.

AD

Bible belt

Because Answer Man is a stickler for precision, before we leave this issue, he must make a startling observation: President Trump may have crossed Lafayette Square, but he did not hold up a Bible in front of St. John’s Episcopal Church. He walked past the church and held the good book up in front of the parish house of the church.

AD

The church is at the corner of 16th and H streets NW. The parish house — home to a nursery, meeting rooms and administrative offices — is further east along H Street. It is also known as Ashburton House, after Alexander Baring, Lord Ashburton, who lived there in 1842 when he was negotiating a treaty with U.S. Secretary of State Daniel Webster to set the border between Canada and the United States.

AD