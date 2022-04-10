Parkinson’s support group lifts up and educates members

FREDERICK, Md. — About 10 years after being diagnosed, John Kraft wanted to join a local Parkinson’s disease support group — but there wasn’t one. A staff member at Johns Hopkins Hospital suggested Kraft start a group of his own, and he did. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Twenty people came the first day. “We knew right then … there was definitely a need in Frederick County for a Parkinson’s support group,” said Kraft’s wife, Mary, 78, of Mount Airy.

The Friends in Frederick Parkinson’s Disease Support Group has been active since its founding in 1996.

Another local support group, the Parkinson’s Disease Support Group of Frederick, meets regularly as well.

Parkinson’s disease is a neurodegenerative disorder that affects dopamine levels in the brain, according to the Parkinson’s Foundation. Symptoms manifest differently from person to person but can include tremors, balance issues, speech problems and more. There is no cure, but treatment and medication can help people with Parkinson’s manage symptoms.

Friends in Frederick support group’s members includes people with Parkinson’s disease, their caregivers and family members.

“The more involved I got, the more I saw the benefit,” said Walkersville resident John Nicodemus, 65.

As Nicodemus tells it, the group offers a network of resources and friendship. If someone is feeling down about a new symptom they developed, the group is there to lift them up. Or if a member wants to share a joy, the group’s there for that, too.

“Yes, I have Parkinson’s, but Parkinson’s doesn’t have me,” Nicodemus said.

As the group’s leader, Nicodemus likes to open monthly meetings with a joke or two. If anyone’s left after his jokes, he said with a chuckle, members then share a meal and listen to a speaker, often someone from the medical community who can provide relevant information.

Nicodemus compares the group to pies, but not the dessert. Perspective, information, encouragement and support, or “PIES” for short, is what he gets from the experience. “Those are the four things I think I receive or I can give.”

Mount Airy resident Steve Silvious, 69, manages the group’s website, fifpdsg.org.

His late wife, Janet, was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease in her 40s and lived with it for 22 years. Silvious said the disease can feel isolating.

“When you’ve got something like this you feel like you’re alone,” Silvious said, but the Friends in Frederick group showed they weren’t.

Janet served as group leader prior to her death this past October. Attending the support group together, Silvious said there were often moments he and his wife would look at each other when a speaker said something that resonated with them. They were married nearly 50 years. Silvious said the Friends in Frederick group provided a community for him as a caregiver and a place for his wife to meet people who understood her experiences firsthand.

“The focus of our group is to get people with Parkinson’s together,” Silvious said. “It also gives us a chance to sit down with each other and talk about the disease.”

People chat about what medications and mobility aids work for them, for example, and let others know they aren’t alone. They’re made aware of resources like local exercise classes, which can help people manage Parkinson’s. And Silvious said members don’t have to feel self-conscious about a tremor or other symptoms showing — because other people have them, too.

“You’d be surprised how many people are feeling the same thing,” Mary Kraft said.

At age 76, John Kraft has taken a step back from leading meetings as his Parkinson’s has advanced, but he still has a perfect attendance record.

He said it’s important to stay physically active when you have Parkinson’s.

It also helps to have a sense of humor.

The Friends in Frederick group, John Kraft says, helps him to do both of those things.

“Don’t be afraid to come to a support group,” Mary Kraft said. “You might be surprised what you find there.”

