Rock Creek Parkway near Kennedy Center reopened Sunday evening after work on bridge went faster than expected. (Jati Lindsay/ Kennedy Center)

Work finished early on the Kennedy Center’s pedestrian bridge across the Rock Creek and Potomac Parkway, the center said, permitting the parkway to reopen hours ahead of schedule.

The parkway had been closed south of Virginia Avenue NW for the bridge installation. The closure was expected to last from Thursday evening through Tuesday morning, the center said.

But it said the work went faster than anticipated and the closed section of parkway reopened at 6 p.m. Sunday.

The bridge is expected to be open to the public on Sept. 7, the center said.

