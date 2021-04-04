Appalachian Power Co. said it expects to have the work done by April 9, unless there’s more inclement weather. A structure carrying the high-voltage line had to be replaced, and several others were damaged. Rugged and steep terrain has slowed the repair work.
Pippa Chapman, who operates the Angels Rest Hiker’s Haven in Pearisburg, said the closure has not affected many through-hikers. That’s because many are still south of Virginia on their hike from Georgia to Maine.
She said the hostel has been helping to shuttle hikers on a 22-mile road trip around the closed portion of the trail.
