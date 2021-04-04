PEARISBURG, Va. — A portion of the Appalachian Trail in Virginia remains closed as repairs continue on a power line that went down during an ice storm.

The Roanoke Times reported Sunday that the power line went down in February.

The line goes over an isolated stretch of a mountain on the Giles County-West Virginia border. A 15-mile stretch of the Appalachian Trail has been shut down for safety reasons. The closed area is from where the trail crosses Clendenin Road near Pearisburg to the Pine Swamp Branch Shelter to the north.

Appalachian Power Co. said it expects to have the work done by April 9, unless there’s more inclement weather. A structure carrying the high-voltage line had to be replaced, and several others were damaged. Rugged and steep terrain has slowed the repair work.

Pippa Chapman, who operates the Angels Rest Hiker’s Haven in Pearisburg, said the closure has not affected many through-hikers. That’s because many are still south of Virginia on their hike from Georgia to Maine.

She said the hostel has been helping to shuttle hikers on a 22-mile road trip around the closed portion of the trail.

