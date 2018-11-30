LOUISA, Va. — An unknown gas found in a Virginia town’s water supply has prompted the evacuation of parts of the town.

The Daily Progress cites a Louisa County Sheriff’s Office release that says the tested levels don’t represent an explosive risk but could be a health hazard.

The Louisa County Water Authority and town of Louisa issued a “do not use” order Thursday afternoon. The warning doesn’t apply to those using private wells.

Those within a half-mile radius of the Glen Marye Shopping Center were evacuated, with an elementary school being used as an emergency shelter.

All Louisa County schools are closed Friday. The school district says they need to shut off the water system at Thomas Jefferson Elementary School to help identify the cause of the contamination.

