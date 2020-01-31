Farrens was an employee for Lyft and Smith was his passenger around 4 a.m. Monday, police told news outlets. Police were called around 6:30 a.m. to a crash involving Farrens’ car in Smith’s neighborhood.

Farrens was found inside his vehicle with gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Investigators haven’t determined a motive, but there’s no indication the fatal shooting happened during a robbery, Chesterfield police Capt. Jay Thornton told the Richmond Times-Dispatch.

Smith was charged with second-degree murder because police don’t believe the shooting was premeditated, Thornton said. Smith has also been charged with using a firearm in the commission of a felony.

Smith appeared in court Thursday where he was appointed an attorney. He was being held without bond.