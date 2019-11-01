Ruiz was pronounced dead on the scene, and the drivers of both vehicles were taken to area hospitals with serious injuries. The cause of the crash is under investigation.

— Dana Hedgpeth

MARYLAND

Quarantine issued on spotted lantern flies

Maryland’s Agriculture Department has issued a quarantine in an attempt to contain the spotted lantern fly in Cecil and Harford counties.

The Baltimore Sun reports the quarantine, announced Monday, restricts movement within the quarantine zone of regulated articles, such as construction waste or plants, that may contain the insect in any of its stages.

An invasive species, spotted lantern flies feed on more than 70 types of plants and crops, from grapes and apples to oak and pine trees. The insect is native to China, Vietnam and parts of India. After it was detected in Berks County, Pennsylvania, the insect has spread to other parts of that state and to parts of Delaware, Virginia and New Jersey.

— Associated Press

